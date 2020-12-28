Emercoin (EMC) Price Reaches $0.0329 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0329 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $20,688.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001808 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,756,578 coins. Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.