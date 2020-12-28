Empty Set Dollar Hits 24 Hour Volume of $15.47 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $189.90 million and $15.47 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00003302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00023392 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00130540 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.18 or 0.00628833 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00159007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.49 or 0.00323294 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00058080 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016748 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 212,530,179 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

