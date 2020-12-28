Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Encore Wire worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 27.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after buying an additional 11,806 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 9.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 7.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $57.16 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sidoti lifted their target price on Encore Wire from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Encore Wire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Encore Wire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

