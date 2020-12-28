Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.78. Energizer reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.22). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Energizer’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 1,157.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 173,997 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Energizer by 1,920.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 97,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Energizer by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 13,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 40,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ENR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.98. 2,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,041. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

