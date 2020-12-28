Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 36,590 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Enova International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 364,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enova International Company Profile
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
