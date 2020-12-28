Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher Sells 36,590 Shares

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO David Fisher sold 36,590 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $914,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,710,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Enova International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.88. The stock had a trading volume of 364,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,255. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. Enova International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $2.37. The firm had revenue of $204.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.62 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. Zacks Investment Research raised Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Enova International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enova International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 208.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 1,152.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 104,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, unsecured consumer installment loans, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

