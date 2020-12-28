EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Critical Comparison

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) and EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DTE Energy and EnSync’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTE Energy $12.67 billion 1.83 $1.17 billion $6.30 19.12 EnSync $11.93 million 0.04 -$12.97 million N/A N/A

DTE Energy has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Risk & Volatility

DTE Energy has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EnSync has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of DTE Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of DTE Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DTE Energy and EnSync, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTE Energy 0 5 11 0 2.69 EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A

DTE Energy currently has a consensus target price of $132.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.84%. Given DTE Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DTE Energy is more favorable than EnSync.

Profitability

This table compares DTE Energy and EnSync’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTE Energy 11.30% 11.43% 3.18% EnSync N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DTE Energy beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets. This segment owns and operates approximately 700 distribution substations and 445,200 line transformers. The company's Gas segment purchases, stores, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers throughout Michigan; and sells storage and transportation capacity. This segment has approximately 20,000 miles of distribution mains; 1,305,000 service pipelines; and 1,285,000 active meters, as well as owns approximately 2,000 miles of transmission pipelines. Its Gas Storage and Pipelines segment owns natural gas storage fields, lateral and gathering pipeline systems, and compression and surface facilities, as well as has ownership interests in interstate pipelines serving the Gulf Coast, Midwest, Ontario, and northeast markets. The company's Power and Industrial Projects segment offers metallurgical coke; pulverized coal and petroleum coke to the steel, pulp and paper, and other industries; and power, steam and chilled water production, and wastewater treatment services, as well as supplies compressed air to industrial customers. It also owns and operates 5 renewable generating plants with a capacity of 217 MWs; 23 gas recovery sites; and 10 reduced emissions fuel facilities. Its Energy Trading segment engages in power, natural gas, and environmental marketing and trading; structured transactions; and the optimization of contracted natural gas pipeline transportation and storage positions. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

