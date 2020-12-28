Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,118 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 466,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Entravision Communications by 29.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 400,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Entravision Communications by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 616,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

NYSE:EVC opened at $2.70 on Monday. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $62.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.90 million. Entravision Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, Director Gilbert R. Vasquez acquired 50,000 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as a media company that reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels primarily in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, and other Latin America countries. It operates through three segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.