EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.42.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Truist decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

Shares of EOG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.31. 61,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,965. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.11. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 628.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

