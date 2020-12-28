Equal (EQL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $266.00

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Equal has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar. Equal has a market cap of $91,149.50 and approximately $266.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00308709 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00029289 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $581.40 or 0.02162651 BTC.

Equal Token Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken

Buying and Selling Equal

Equal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

