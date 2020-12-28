Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQBK. BidaskClub raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.65 million. Equity Bancshares had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

