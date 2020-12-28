Ether-1 Market Cap Reaches $724,045.46 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 28th. Ether-1 has a market capitalization of $724,045.46 and $93,771.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether-1 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 10% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether-1 alerts:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,161,183 coins. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether-1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether-1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether-1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.