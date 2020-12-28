Ethereum Gold Market Cap Hits $179,133.05 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $179,133.05 and $10.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00045822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.72 or 0.00300420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00030713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00014994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $583.12 or 0.02170268 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Gold is medium.com/@amandaETG . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

