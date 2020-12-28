EtherGem Market Cap Tops $322,721.71 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $322,721.71 and $47,075.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0166 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EtherGem is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EtherGem is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

