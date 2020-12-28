Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will announce sales of $72.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.57 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $72.30 million. Everbridge posted sales of $57.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year sales of $268.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.80 million to $268.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $337.12 million, with estimates ranging from $331.84 million to $342.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.69.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total value of $2,576,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,157. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $152.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Everbridge has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $165.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.32.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

