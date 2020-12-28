EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.01 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVER. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 3,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,020. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

