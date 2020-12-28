Everus Hits 24-Hour Volume of $194.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Everus has a market capitalization of $10.26 million and $194.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everus coin can now be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00046475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.69 or 0.00305481 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $586.56 or 0.02167011 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 465,776,853 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $32.15, $18.94, $24.43, $33.94, $24.68, $13.77 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.