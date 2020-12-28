Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $2.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $4.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.20 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,923. The stock has a market cap of $191.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evofem Biosciences (EVFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.