Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report $2.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.52 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 million to $4.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $48.20 million, with estimates ranging from $34.88 million to $62.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million.

EVFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVFM. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 261.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 76,835 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,923. The stock has a market cap of $191.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

