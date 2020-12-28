FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Up 117.6% Over Last Week (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $26.20 million and $1.75 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 117.6% against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be purchased for approximately $16.25 or 0.00061540 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00046478 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00293897 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00030611 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.23 or 0.02178948 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

