Feathercoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,779.00 (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 28th. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Feathercoin has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $6,779.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Feathercoin alerts:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Feathercoin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 302,807,800 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Feathercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Feathercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.