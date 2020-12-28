Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Federated Hermes from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Hermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Federated Hermes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of FHI opened at $28.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Federated Hermes has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,721. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 118,903 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 84,008 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,474,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,787,000. 75.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

