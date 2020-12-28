Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.54

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.54 and last traded at $229.29, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.53.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.

The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.21 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ferrari by 106.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after buying an additional 99,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 165.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

