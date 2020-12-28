Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Sets New 12-Month High at $229.54

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $229.54 and last traded at $229.29, with a volume of 227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $225.53.
RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $198.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.70.
The company has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 74.43, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.86.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ferrari by 106.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Ferrari by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 386,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,598,000 after buying an additional 99,907 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 165.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Ferrari during the third quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.28% of the company’s stock.
Ferrari Company Profile (NYSE:RACE)
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
