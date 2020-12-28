FintruX Network Market Cap Hits $383,669.93 (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $383,669.93 and $1,364.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FintruX Network token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00045112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.48 or 0.00291189 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00029562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $574.86 or 0.02132974 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a token. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

