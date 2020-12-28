First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$41.40 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 14.30, a current ratio of 14.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,685.69. First National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$18.75 and a 52 week high of C$41.80.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$206.29 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that First National Financial Co. will post 3.6882183 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 9,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$38.86 per share, with a total value of C$375,115.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,492,036 shares in the company, valued at C$291,140,518.96.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

