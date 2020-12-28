First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak Sells 15,002 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$23.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.24. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.71 and a 52 week high of C$23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$18.71 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.77.

Get First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.47.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.