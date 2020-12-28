First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $17.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.09.

FQVLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $18.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.15. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

