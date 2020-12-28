First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.85

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.