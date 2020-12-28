First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $72.85

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.85 and last traded at $72.85, with a volume of 40 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.68.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCLN)
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
