First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.08

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.08, with a volume of 46 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.46.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,539,000 after buying an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 115,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 83,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

