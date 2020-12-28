FirstBlood Market Cap Tops $11.70 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, FirstBlood has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. FirstBlood has a total market capitalization of $11.70 million and approximately $775.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FirstBlood token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000503 BTC on exchanges.

FirstBlood Profile

1ST is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FirstBlood using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

