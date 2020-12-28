FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FirstService Co. (FSV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

TSE FSV opened at C$174.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 104.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$174.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$162.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$189.17.

Get FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) alerts:

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$988.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 3.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Laurentian upgraded FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) raised FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService Co. (FSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.