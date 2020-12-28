Flash (FLASH) Trading 32% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Flash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Flash has traded 32% lower against the dollar. Flash has a total market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $429.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003720 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00022923 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00131719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.79 or 0.00628776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00168298 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325649 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00059032 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Flash’s launch date was August 5th, 2016. Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flash is flashcoin.io

