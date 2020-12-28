Folder Protocol (FOL) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.15 Million

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 27th. Folder Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $499,215.00 worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Folder Protocol has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Folder Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00002641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Folder Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00126842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00629362 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00155806 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00321723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00056816 BTC.

About Folder Protocol

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,003,000 tokens. Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official website is www.folderlabs.io

Folder Protocol Token Trading

Folder Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folder Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folder Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.