Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortum Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Fortum Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

FOJCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.08. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $5.12.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Russia, Poland, India, other parts of the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

