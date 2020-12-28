Fountain Achieves Market Cap of $598,198.86 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Fountain token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a market cap of $598,198.86 and $2,275.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00126636 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.37 or 0.00621939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00155552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00322030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015993 BTC.

About Fountain

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

