Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) versus New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) Head to Head Review

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) and New Dover Capital (OTCMKTS:NDVR) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.4% of Fox Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Fox Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Fox Factory and New Dover Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fox Factory 0 2 6 0 2.75 New Dover Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fox Factory currently has a consensus price target of $87.60, suggesting a potential downside of 17.82%. Given Fox Factory’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Fox Factory is more favorable than New Dover Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Fox Factory and New Dover Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fox Factory 10.00% 20.48% 10.77% New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fox Factory and New Dover Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fox Factory $751.02 million 5.92 $93.03 million $2.72 39.19 New Dover Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than New Dover Capital.

Summary

Fox Factory beats New Dover Capital on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. It also provides mountain and road bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chain rings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as sells aftermarket products to retailers and distributors. The company owns, licenses, and sells under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE trademarks. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Braselton, Georgia.

New Dover Capital Company Profile

New Dover Capital Corp. manufactures and sells custom V-twin motorcycles. The company offers its products through dealers in the United States and Canada. It also operates an online store for parts and accessories, including forward controls, machine gas caps, complaint engines, and billet headlights. New Dover Capital Corp. was formerly known as Ultra Motorcycle Company LLC and changed its name to New Dover Capital Corp. in August 2007. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Mira Loma, California. As of May 2001, New Dover Capital Corp. is in reorganization.

