Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (FTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FTF opened at $9.23 on Monday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $9.85.
About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust
