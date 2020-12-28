Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Increases Dividend to $0.28 Per Share

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Franklin Resources has increased its dividend payment by 41.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 42.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.57.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.32.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

