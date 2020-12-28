Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FULC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of FULC stock opened at $12.49 on Monday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

