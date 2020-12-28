Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 38.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gaia by 522.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaia by 15.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Gaia by 92.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gaia during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.19. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $179.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 million.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

