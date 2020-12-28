Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,390 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,974 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.34 and its 200-day moving average is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

