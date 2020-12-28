GCN Coin Hits Market Cap of $25,844.79 (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $5.60. GCN Coin has a market cap of $25,844.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00484164 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 852.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000222 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $5.60, $24.43, $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $7.50 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

