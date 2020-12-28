Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GPC. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.15 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

