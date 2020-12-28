Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.49 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post sales of $37.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.79 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $35.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full-year sales of $144.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $145.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $152.71 million, with estimates ranging from $148.78 million to $156.63 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Getty Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Getty Realty stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.10. 2,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,245. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.70%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Getty Realty by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Getty Realty by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Getty Realty by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

