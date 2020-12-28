Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $4.17. Gevo shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 32,836 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.92.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $541.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.43.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 33.39% and a negative net margin of 243.40%. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gevo, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $30,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 179.4% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 30,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 19,737 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 534.0% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gevo during the third quarter worth $221,000. 2.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. The company uses low-carbon renewable-resource-based carbohydrates as raw materials and is developing renewable electricity and renewable natural gas for use in production processes.

