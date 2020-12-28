GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.51. GMS posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens downgraded GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

GMS stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.84 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 233.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,982,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,736,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,695,000 after acquiring an additional 95,082 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after acquiring an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 703,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,303,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

