Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of GCM traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.13. The stock had a trading volume of 81,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.46. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

