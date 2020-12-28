Great Elm Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:GECC)

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Great Elm Capital has a payout ratio of 166.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Great Elm Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 243.9%.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Shares of GECC stock opened at $3.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86. Great Elm Capital has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Great Elm Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.80% and a negative net margin of 98.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GECC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Great Elm Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.