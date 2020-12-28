Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 12,715 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 77.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.37.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $228,029.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,008 shares of company stock valued at $3,172,091 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $107.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.28 and a 200-day moving average of $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.17.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

