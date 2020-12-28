Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $26,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,092,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,690.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,564.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,508.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,196.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $422.22 and a 12-month high of $1,735.75.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.96) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on MELI. BTIG Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,277.83.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.