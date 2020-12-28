Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $25.29 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 351,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,097 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Capital One Financial worth $25,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $97.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.39.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

COF has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.68.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Insiders sold a total of 365,651 shares of company stock worth $29,864,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

