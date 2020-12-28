Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $30.75 Million Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,374 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of PPL worth $30,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in PPL by 103.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 198,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 100,777 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in PPL by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 294,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in PPL during the 2nd quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in PPL by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 614,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after purchasing an additional 58,760 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PPL opened at $26.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial lowered PPL to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PPL to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.77.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 418,000 electric and 329,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 530,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

